Harbor Freight has now issued a third recall for defective jack stands. The company is offering refunds for Pittsburgh 3-Ton, 6-Ton, and 12-Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands.

The first two recalls were issued in March and May 2020, when Harbor Freight recalled around 1.7 million Pittsburgh 3-Ton and 6-Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands because they can collapse suddenly and injure or kill anyone underneath a lifted vehicle.

There were 11 injury reports linked to the defective jack stands in the original recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This week, Harbor Freight expanded the recall after determining that the replacement jack stands, which were supposed to be a “safe” alternative to the defective ones, might also break and collapse.

Harbor Freight said that a small number of replacement stands have a welding defect that could allow the jack stand to split and collapse.

The welding defect was discovered in the Pittsburgh 3-Ton steel jack stands (SKU 56373) that replaced the recalled jack stands.

Harbor Freight is also offering refunds for other Pittsburgh 3-Ton steel jack stands (SKUs 56371, 56372 and 57308) as well as the Pittsburgh 6-Ton steel jack stands (SKUs 56368, 56369 and 56370) and Pittsburgh 12-Ton steel jack stands (SKUs 56374 and 56375).

No defects were found in the other jack stands, but Harbor Freight is offering a full cash refund or store credit for all of the jack stands listed above.

Source: Harbor Freight Expands Jack Stand Recall Over Weld Defects