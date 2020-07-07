All Clean Hand Sanitizer Recalled for Toxic Methanol

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

ITECH 361 recalled 18,940 bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant because it may contain methanol (wood alcohol), a toxic chemical that can be absorbed by the skin.

Methanol is not an acceptable substitute for alcohol (ethanol) in hand sanitizers because it can cause blindness, brain damage, or death.

The recalled product is both a hand sanitizer and a moisturizer. It is packaged in 1-liter plastic bottles with UPC Code 628055370130.

The recall was issued after the FDA warned consumers about the growing problem of hand sanitizers with ethanol (or ethyl alcohol) on the label, but they actually contain a highly-toxic type of alcohol called methanol.

In recent weeks, several adults and children have died or suffered permanent blindness after drinking hand sanitizer with methanol.

According to the FDA, “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

Source: ITECH 361 Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Clean Hand Sanitizer and Moisturizer and Disinfectant Due to The Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol (Wood Alcohol)