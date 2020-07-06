Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The J.M. Smucker Company recalled certain cans of Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Pate Formula because it may have high levels of choline chloride, which may be deadly to cats.

The company has received reports of adverse events, but did not provide details on how many pets were injured.

The cat food was sold in 5.5-ounce cans with Retail UPC Code 2363353227, Lot Code 9217803 and a “Best By” date of 08 04 2021.

Cats who eat the recalled food may suffer mild symptoms like nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils, poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting.

Severe symptoms include “difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and, in extreme situations, death,” according to the recall notice.

Pet parents are encouraged to contact their cat’s veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

For more information, or to report adverse reactions, call 888-569-6828, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or email anytime at info@naturalbalanceinc.com.

Source: The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of One Lot of Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula Canned Cat Food