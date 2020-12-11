Black & Decker Recalls Craftsman Chain Saws for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Black & Decker has recalled certain Craftsman® chain saws that can turn on unexpectedly without using the power switch.

The problem only occurs when the extension cord adapter is connected upside-down, according to the recall notice.

The company said it received one report of the recalled chain saw starting without operating the switch, causing a laceration injury.

The recall involves Craftsman® 10-inch corded chain saws with extension poles (Model CMECSP610). The saws are red with black and gray accents.

The model number CMECSP610 is printed on the label on top of the motor. Only chain saws with date codes 2019-40 through 2020-35 are included. The date code is laser-etched under the handle base.

They were sold at Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at www.amazon.com from October 2019 through August 2020 for about $100.

Source: Black & Decker Recalls CRAFTSMAN 10-Inch Corded Chain Saws Due to Laceration Hazard