AvKARE, a Tennessee-based healthcare company, announced a recall after accidentally mixing up an erectile dysfunction drug and an antidepressant.

The two medications were “inadvertently packaged together” during the bottling process at a third-party facility, then distributed nationwide, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves the erectile dysfunction drug sildenafil, which is the generic version of Viagra®, which was mixed-up with an antidepressant and sleep aid called trazodone.

The recall only includes 100 bottles of sildenafil and 1,000 bottles of trazodone, but patients who accidentally take either medication could face severe health risks.

Sildenafil can interact with nitrates in some medications for high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease, which can lead to extremely low blood pressure.

Trazodone may cause sedation, constipation, blurry vision and dizziness, according to the FDA. These side effects pose a risk of driving impairment, or put elderly patients at risk for falls.

Customers with sildenafil (100-mg tablets, Lot # 36884 and Expiration Date March 2022 or trazodone (100-mg tablets, Lot # 36783 and Expiration Date June 2022) should contact AvKARE to return it.

