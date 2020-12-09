Light-Up Rain Boots From Target Recalled for Choking Hazard

Share
Washington Shoe Company has recalled toddler light-up rain boots from Target because the handles can detach and the rivets can break off.

Unlike most recalls for choking hazards involving children’s clothing, there were a large number of incidents.

The manufacturer said it received 115 reports of the boot handles and rivets detaching, and 2 reports of children who put the rivets in their mouths.

The recall includes the Western Chief “Abstract Camo,” “Alia Silver” and “Sweetheart Navy” Light-Up Rain Boots in sizes 5-12 for children.

The brand-name “Western Chief” and the model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers are T24121725P, T24121728P, and T24121729P.

The shoes were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from May 2020 to October 2020 for about $25.

The company is asking consumers to take the boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. ​​​​

About 77,400 light-up rain boots from Target were recalled after reports of the handles detaching and kids putting broken rivets in their mouths.

