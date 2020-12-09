Thousands of $1 Candles Sold at Dollar Tree Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Texas-based candle manufacturer ADCO Trading has recalled around 142,740 candles that pose fire and burn hazards.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but there were 2 reports of the flame height reaching above the glass, causing the glass to break.

The recall involves the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candle. The candle is approximately 2½ inches tall with the powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive.

They were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through September 2020 for $1.

ADCO is asking consumers to immediately stop using the candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

Source: ADCO Recalls Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Dollar Tree