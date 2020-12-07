Another Umbilical Cord Powder Recalled for Deadly Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

WishGarden Herbs Inc. is recalling certain Cord Care Powder and Goldenseal Powder because they were made with ingredients that may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

Using a contaminated product may cause deadly infections or other severe outcomes, especially if it is used on an infant’s umbilical cord stump, or by other vulnerable patients.

The recalled products were produced after 7/26/18, with expiration dates between 7/26/18 and 9/1/20.

Cord Care Powder is used to dry umbilical cords and it is applied externally to skin. It is packaged in 1-oz containers and labeled with UPC 6-56490-24730-4. The recalled product lots are P227 to P235.

Goldenseal Powder is used as a drying powder on the skin. It is packaged in 1-oz containers and labeled with UPC 6-56490-64137-9. The recalled product lots are P116 to P120.

Back in August, another recall was issued for Organic Goldenseal Root Powder after a baby died of an infection when the bacteria-contaminated powder was used on the baby’s umbilical cord stump.

FDA tests found several types of bacteria in the recalled Goldenseal Root Powder, including Cronobacter sakazakii, Enterobacter cloacae, Cronobacter dublinensis, and more.

The powder was supplied by Starwest Botanicals and sold on Amazon by Maison Terre since January 2015.

Source: WishGarden Herbs Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Cord Care and Goldenseal Powder Due to Bacterial Contamination