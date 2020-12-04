Honda Pioneer ROVs Recalled for Steering Defect

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Honda is recalling around 118,600 Pioneer 700 and 1000 recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) because they can lose steering control.

No injuries or accidents were reported, but Honda said it received 8 reports of the ROVs suffering loss of steering control, or having play in the steering.

The recall includes the 2017-2019 and certain 2020 model-year Honda Pioneer 700 vehicles.

The recall also includes the 2016-2019 and certain 2020 model-year Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles with Electric Power Steering (EPS).

They were sold by Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 to March 2020 for approximately $10,000-$21,000.

Honda is asking consumers to stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, if necessary

Honda dealers will inspect the Lower Steering Joint B for a potential defect that can cause the vehicle to lose steering control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

For more information, consumers can call American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or go online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.

Source: Honda Announces Recall of Pioneer 700, 1000