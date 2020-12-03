Hy-Vee Recalls Short Cuts Vegetable Products for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Hy-Vee Inc. has recalled two Hy-Vee Short Cuts® vegetable mix products due to a risk of food poisoning infections with Listeria.

The products were recalled in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported. The problem was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility.

The recalled products include Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix (UPC Code 0272083305352) and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix (UPC Code 0272104105992).

All of the affected products have a “Best if Used By” date up through December 3, 2020.

Hy-Vee is asking customers who bought products with these dates not to eat them. Customers should discard the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Source: Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Two Short Cuts Vegetable Mix Products Because of Possible Health Risk

