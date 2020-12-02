Huffy Recalls Ride-On Toy Vehicles Sold at Walmart

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Huffy Corporation has recalled the Huffy® Torex 24-Volt Ride-On Toy UTVs (Model Number 17249) due to a risk of unintended movement.

The ride-on toy vehicle can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging, which poses an injury hazard.

Huffy said it received 36 reports of incidents. No injuries were reported.

Huffy is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled toy vehicle and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller.

They were sold nationwide at Walmart stores and online from August 2019 through September 2020 for about $500.

The recalled products were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019, with the following date codes: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319, 33719. Date code is located under wheel well and above left rear wheel.

Source: Huffy Recalls Torex Ride-on Toy UTVs Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart