Shenandoah Growers Inc. has recalled 8 brands of fresh-cut organic basil that may be contaminated with Cyclospora parasites.

The recall was issued after a product tested positive for Cyclospora after it was pulled from a store in Florida on November 2 by the Florida Department of Agriculture.

The basil was imported from Colombia and packaged in plastic clamshell containers at Shenandoah’s facilities in Georgia and Virginia. Click here to see pictures of recalled products.

The basil was sold under 8 brand-names, including The Fresh Market®, Good & Gather® (Target), Naturally Better® (SE Grocers), Nature’s Promise® (Hannaford), O Organics® (Safeway), Simple Truth® (Kroger), That’s Tasty®, and Wild Harvest®.

The basil was distributed to stores from October 20 through October 30, 2020, in various states, including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Washington DC.

No illnesses were reported. Shenandoah Growers called the contamination an “isolated instance,” but Wild Harvest Organic Basil was previously recalled in May 2020 after a product tested positive for Cyclospora.

In recent years, imported fresh basil and cilantro have been linked to several massive outbreaks of Cyclospora parasite infections, including an outbreak in 2019 where 241 people were infected after eating fresh basil at restaurants in Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Source: Shenandoah Growers Inc Issues a Limited, Voluntary Recall of Certain Imported Organic Basil Because of Potential Health Risk

