Baby Spinach Recalled in 6 States for Salmonella Risk

Vegpro International recalled Fresh Attitude® Baby Spinach due to possible Salmonella bacteria contamination.
No illnesses were reported, but infections with Salmonella bacteria can be serious and sometimes fatal.
The baby spinach was sold in 5-ounce and 11-ounce plastic clamshell containers.
The containers were labeled with Best-Before dates of December 4th (for the 11-ounce product) and December 4th & 5th (for the 5-ounce product).
The baby spinach products were produced at a facility in Eastern Canada and distributed to the U.S. in six Northeastern states, including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.
Vegpro is asking consumers who bought the recalled product to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.
Source: Vegpro International Issues a Recall of Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach Because of Potential Salmonella Health Risk