Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers Recalled After 99 Burn Injuries Reported

On November 24, Sunbeam Products recalled about 942,000 Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to a risk of severe burn injuries when the lid detaches and food explodes out of the pot.

The recalled pressure cookers were linked to 99 reports of burn injuries ranging in severity from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.

The problem is that the recalled Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers can build up pressure when the lid is not fully locked, according to the recall notice.

This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

The recall involves Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model Number SCCPPC600-V1.

They were sold from July 2017 through November 2020 at Walmart, Target, other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon and other online retailers for $70 to $100.

Sunbeam Products announced the recall after a wave of lawsuits were filed this year by people who were burned when their Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cookers exploded, beginning with a class action lawsuit in January 2020.

Source: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers Recalled by Sunbeam Products Due to Burn Hazard

