Burley Design has recalled certain Dash® X FM child bike seats because they can become unstable and cause a rider to crash, which could result in severe injuries to the child or the rider.

The recall involves the Dash® X FM (Frame Mount, Reclining) child bike seat that was shipped between February 2020 and July 2020.

Burley warns that the recalled child bike seat may have a defective reclining plate. The risk is that parts of the reclining plate may detach and cause instability of the child seat.

If this occurred, the child seat would remain attached to the bicycle, but the unstable seat could cause the rider to lose control and result in injuries to the child or rider.

The recalled child seats can be identified by a serial number beginning in P924 and a Lot # beginning in the letter D or E. (For example, E1035). The serial number is located on the underside of the unit.

They were sold at bicycle retailers and online at Burley.com, REI.com, Amazon.com from April 2020 through July 2020 for about $190.

Burley will replace the affected Dash X FM child bike seats free of charge. For more information, customers can contact Burley for a free a replacement child seat, or visit https://www.burley.com/recall/.

Source: Burley Recalls Child Bicycle Seats Due to Crash Hazard