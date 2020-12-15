Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

An outbreak of food poisoning has been linked to sushi bars at two Harris Teeter stores in Concord, North Carolina.

On November 20, health officials with the Cabarrus Health Alliance reported that “more than 10 individuals” were sickened by the sushi.

Five days later, news reports confirmed that 159 people got sick after eating sushi from two Harris Teeter stores in Concord, North Carolina.

The outbreak was linked to AFC sushi kiosks in the Harris Teeter grocery stores on George W. Liles Parkway and Concord Parkway North between November 13 and November 19, 2020.

Health officials said that many of the sick people developed symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps, but they did not confirm the type of infection.

Earlier this year, AFC sushi counters in 40 states recalled shrimp sushi due to potential contamination with Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a bacteria that can cause a life-threatening gastrointestinal illness.

AFC is the largest U.S. franchisor of supermarket sushi bars, with over 3,300 sushi bars in stores nationwide. AFC sushi bars can be found in grocery stores, cafeterias, corporate dining centers, and other locations.

Source: Nearly 160 sickened after eating sushi sold at 2 Concord Harris Teeters

