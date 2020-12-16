Can-Am Off-Road Screw Jacks Recalled for Crush Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) U.S. Inc. has recalled hundreds of Can-Am® Off-Road screw jacks because they can collapse and cause a lifted vehicle to fall on a consumer.

No injuries were reported, but if a jack collapses, anyone under the vehicle or nearby could be severely injured or crushed to death.

According to the Australian recall notice, “a manufacturing defect may cause the jack’s welded nut to strip the thread from the screw when lifting a vehicle, this may lead to the jack collapsing.”

The recalled screw jacks are used to lift an off-road vehicle so that a tire can be changed. They are silver-colored with a black base. The brand-name “Can-Am” is printed on the arm of the screw jack.

They were sold as an accessory for Maverick X3 side-by-side vehicles.

They were also sold by Can-Am Off-Road dealers and online from October 2017 through October 2020 for about $500. The recall involves about 650 jacks in the U.S. and about 54 in Canada.

BRP U.S. is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled screw jacks and contact a dealer for a full refund.

