On December 16, Graco announced a Safety Recall for around 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories for certain Pack ‘n Plays.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but Graco’s recalled inclined sleepers are very similar to other extremely dangerous products.

Since 2005, at least 92 infants have suffocated to death in inclined sleepers, and more than 1,100 other babies were injured or nearly died, according to Consumer Reports.

Babies can die when they roll from their back onto their stomach or side, which causes their face to press up against the fabric. In other cases, the baby’s chin touches their chest and compresses their airway.

The recall involves the following Pack ‘n Play products:

Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper — Sold from November 2017 to September 2020 — Model 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215

— Sold from November 2017 to September 2020 — Model 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215 Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard — Sold from May 2015 to December 2018 — Model #1947177 and 1896392

— Sold from May 2015 to December 2018 — Model #1947177 and 1896392 Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard — Sold from September 2015 to December 2018 — Model 1946902 and 1946903

— Sold from September 2015 to December 2018 — Model 1946902 and 1946903 Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard — Sold from December 2019 and April 2020 — Model 2105055

Graco is offering cash refunds ranging from $45 to $70 for the inclined sleeper accessory. Consumers can still use the Pack ‘n Play playard, changing station, and bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.

Graco has also recalled other dangerous products, such as the Little Lounger Rocking Seat, but not all of their inclined sleeper products. For example, back in March, Rep. Carolyn Maloney asked Graco to recall Care Station Playards with inclined sleeper accessories.

More than 6 million inclined sleepers have been recalled since 2019, sparked by dozens of deaths in the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play. In response, many lawsuits have been filed by angry parents, and major retailers like Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Walmart have banned sales of these products due to the unacceptable risk of death.

Source: Graco Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards to Prevent Risk of Suffocation