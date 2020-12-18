Trader Joe's Edamame Recalled for Food Poisoning Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tesoros Trading Company has recalled Trader Joe’s® frozen edamame due to a risk of food poisoning with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe infections.

The recall involves “Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame,” which was sold in Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Utah.

The 16-ounce plastic packages are stamped with one of the following lot numbers: 22LA102 M or 22LA102 N or 22LA102 P.

An additional lot number 22LA080 B was reported by Trader Joe’s on the recall notice posted to their website.

Consumers who bought recalled bags of Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Also, anyone who has eaten the recalled product should be vigilant for symptoms of a Listeria infection for the next few weeks. It can take up to 90 days for the symptoms of Listeria to appear.

In most people, the symptoms of Listeria infections include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, or diarrhea

Pregnant women may have minor symptoms, but suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, or life-threatening infection of the newborn baby. Pregnant women are also about 20-times more likely to be infected with Listeria than other healthy adults.

Source: Tesoros Trading Company Recalls Product Because of Possible Health Risk

