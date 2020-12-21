Lean Cuisine Meals Recalled for Plastic Pieces in the Potatoes

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Nestlé Prepared Foods has recalled over 92,200 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals after customers found pieces of hard white plastic.

The problem was discovered on December 18 after the company received 5 consumer complaints of hard white plastic in their food.

Nestle is concerned that the mashed potatoes might contain pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production. No one reported any injuries or illnesses.

The recall involves Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, which contains white-meat chicken, stuffing, red-skin mashed potatoes, and gravy.

The product was sold nationwide in carton trays with Lot Code 0246595911 and a “Best Before” date of October 2021. It was produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

Source: Nestlé Prepared Foods Recalls Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination