King of Fans has recalled nearly 200,000 Hampton Bay® 54″ Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans that were exclusively sold at Home Depot.

The recall was issued after 47 reports of the fan blades detaching from the fan when it was on, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Two people were hit and injured by flying fan blades. There were also four reports of the fan blades causing property damage.

King of Fans blamed the problem on “an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel, where one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel.”

They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

Not all of the recalled fans are affected by the problem. To check if your ceiling fan is affected, view the instructional video at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm.

For more information, call King of Fans toll-free at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by e-mail at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, or online at www.kingoffans.com/ .

