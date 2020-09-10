Cannondale Recalls Front Racks on Treadwell Bicycles

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

In a safety notice, Cannondale said it had received “a few reports” of problems with the bolts that attach the front rack to the bicycles, which can cause the rack to fall off and abruptly stop the front wheel.

The problem creates a fall and injury hazard for riders. At least 2 people have been injured when the tray detached and hit the wheel. One person fell and suffered minor cuts and bruises. The other person fell and suffered bruising and a concussion.

The recalled rack has a black metal frame and a bamboo tray. “ISO11243:2016 YUENI MAX 10KG” is printed on the bamboo tray. Cannondale sold about 1,975 racks in the U.S. and 114 in Canada.

The racks were sold from April 2019 through June 2020 as original equipment on some bicycles that retailed for between $950-$2,750. On other bicycles, the front racks were sold separately for $100.

Cannondale will fix the front racks by providing a more robust attachment system, which will be installed by Cannondale dealers.

Consumers are being told to immediately stop riding the bicycle until the front rack is removed, and to visit their local authorized Cannondale dealer.

For more information, contact Cycling Sports Group at 800-245-3872 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or email ridersupport@cannondale.com.

Source: Cannondale works with CPSC on official recall of front racks