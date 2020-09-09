Walmart Recalls Jack Stands for Risk of Injury and Death

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Walmart has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 14,000 Hyper Tough® 2-Ton Jack Stands due to a safety risk.

Walmart said the jack stands broke during safety tests by an independent third-party laboratory. The failure occurred in the ratcheting bar.

The defect may cause the jack to suddenly drop and collapse under a lifted vehicle, which could crush or kill a person who is working under or near the vehicle.

The recall involves jack stands with Model 2TJS and Part #0085001232400. The model number 2TJS can be found on the label above the barcode.

The jack stands were sold at Walmart stores nationwide until they were pulled off shelves on July 13, 2020. They were produced between September 1, 2019 and October 31, 2019.

Walmart’s jack stand recall comes just 2 months after Harbor Freight recalled millions of jack stands that can collapse under a lifted vehicle.

Walmart is asking consumers to immediately stop using the jack stands and return them to Walmart for a full refund. Owners may contact Walmart at 1-800-925-6278.

