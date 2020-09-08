Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

A woman from Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit accusing Tristar Products of selling a pressure cooker that can explode when the lid is opened.

The lawsuit was filed by Vanna R., a woman who claims she was burned in September 2018 by a Tristar Power Pressure Cooker XL.

According to the lawsuit, Vanna was able to easily twist open the lid on the Power Pressure Cooker XL when it was still pressurized, resulting in an explosion of hot food.

She blames her burn injuries on defective “safety features” that were supposed to lock the lid until all of the pressure was safely released from the pot.

Instead, the lawsuit claims she was able to open the lid before it was safe, which caused “the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area.”

She accuses Tristar of selling a defective and “unreasonably dangerous” pressure cooker with serious safety hazards and design flaws.

The lawsuit cites a complaint that was filed with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in April 2016, in which another unsuspecting victim reportedly walked into the room where pea soup was cooking “and the pressure pot lid exploded all over consumer.”

The lawsuit was filed on September 3, 2020 in the Circuit Court of the First Judicial District in and for Walton County, Florida — Robinson v. Tristar Products Inc. — Case No. 112826806.

