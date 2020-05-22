Reddit Share Email 4 Shares

Chanel was hit with a lawsuit from Dolores G., a 65 year-old woman from Miami, Florida who developed mesothelioma in September 2019.

She blames her cancer on nearly 30 years of breathing asbestos in Chanel’s after-bath talcum powder products, from 1965 to 1991.

The lawsuit was also filed against Publix and Woolworth stores, where she purchased Chanel’s talc products.

Chanel is accused of failing to warn consumers that asbestos is a known carcinogen that commonly contaminates talcum powder. The evidence of asbestos in talcum powder dates back to the 1930s.

In recent years, a growing number of lawsuits have been filed by women with mesothelioma who blame their cancer on years of breathing asbestos in the air whenever they puffed a bottle of talc.

Last year, a jury in New York awarded $325 million to a woman who developed mesothelioma after years of using Johnson’s Baby Powder.

Source: Chanel Hit With Suit Linking Mesothelioma To Talc Products