Conagra Expands Recall for Healthy Choice Power Bowls with Small Rocks

Conagra Brands, Inc. has expanded a recall to include an additional 277,000 pounds of Healthy Choice® Power Bowls that may contain small rocks, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered when Conagra received additional consumer complaints of small rocks in the products. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The expanded recall includes Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls.

Last month, Conagra recalled 131,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice® Power Bowls – Chicken Feta & Farro with a best-by date of October 19, 2020 after complaints about small rocks in the bowls.

The following additional products are subject to recall:

9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide in the U.S. and exported to Canada.

Conagra is concerned that some of these products may still be in consumers’ freezers.

For information about the recall, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

Source: Conagra Brands, Inc. Recalls Frozen Not-Ready-To-Eat Chicken and Turkey Bowl Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

