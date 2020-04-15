Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Conagra Brands issued a Class 1 recall for 130,763 pounds of frozen chicken bowls after consumers complained about finding small rocks, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The chicken bowls were produced on January 23, 2020 and sent to grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Dan Hare, a Conagra spokesman, told USA TODAY that the rocks “likely remained from harvesting ingredients contained in the product.”

The recall involves 9.5-ounce “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with a best-by date of October 19, 2020, Lot # 5006002320, and UPC codes 072655001800 or 072655003026.

No injuries were linked to the rocks as of the recall publication date on April 10. The USDA warned that the product may be in consumers’ freezers and they are urging consumers to throw it away.

Source: Conagra Brands, Inc. Recalls Frozen Not-Ready-to-Eat Chicken Bowl Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

