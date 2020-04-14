Lenox Teapots Recalled After Severe Burns Reported

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Continuum Sales & Marketing Corp., of Port Washington, New York, recalled Lenox 2.5-quart teapots / kettles due to a burn injury hazard.

The company received 14 reports of hot water spewing out of the top of the kettle. Four people were burned, and some had severe burns.

The recall involves about 56,000 Lenox 2.5-Quart Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettles with a 3-layered bottom. They came in blue, red, silver, and gold. The bottom measures 7″ in diameter. The brand-name “Lenox” is printed on the sides and the bottom of the kettle.

Lenox teapots were sold at Burlington, HomeGoods, Home Sense, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, and Winners stores nationwide from September 2013 to November 2017 for $30-$50.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and contact Continuum for a full refund with proof of purchase. If not, consumers will be entitled to a refund of $29.99.

For more information, call Continuum at 800-669-6385 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online at www.gocontinuum.com and click on “Recall Information.”

Source: Continuum Recalls Lenox Tea Kettles Due to Burn Hazard