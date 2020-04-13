Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 by a wealthy family from Nashville whose $1 million house was completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire was caused by a hoverboard called a Fiturbo F1, which was purchased on Amazon for $274.79 in November 2015. However, they claim the hoverboard was actually a counterfeit product.

The family gave the hoverboard to their 13-year-old son for Christmas.

On January 9, the parents left their two children home alone when the hoverboard caught on fire. They returned to find their home engulfed in flames and had to break a 2nd-story window to rescue the children.

The family lost $1.9 million in home and property, according to the lawsuit, as well as severe psychological effects and long-term injuries.

They sought $30 million in compensation from Amazon and were set to take the case to trial in November. Instead, the case ended with an undisclosed settlement during mediation.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee — In RE: Fox et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al. — Case number 3:16-cv-03013.

