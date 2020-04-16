Amneal Pharmaceuticals recalled 3 lots of Nizatidine Oral Solution 15 mg/mL packaged in 480-mL bottles due to potentially hazardous levels of contamination with NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine).
Nizatidine is sold under the brand-names Axid® and Tazac® for the treatment of heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach ulcers.
NDMA is a chemical that may cause cancer in humans. Since 2018, dozens of recalls have been issued for NDMA in heartburn drugs like Zantac® (ranitidine) and blood pressure medications like valsartan.
A growing number of lawsuits have also been filed by people who developed cancer after taking NDMA-contaminated drugs for years.
The recalled nizatidine products were distributed by Gemini Laboratories, LLC, a subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
The recall involves the following 3 lots of Nizatidine Oral Solution:
|NDC No.
|Description
|Lot
|Expiration Date
|60846-301-15
|Nizatidine Oral Solution
|06598004A
|04/2020
|60846-301-15
|Nizatidine Oral Solution
|06599001A
|12/2020
|60846-301-15
|Nizatidine Oral Solution
|06599002A
|12/2020
Consumers should talk to a physician or other healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be due to this recalled drug.
Source: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Nizatidine Oral Solution, 15 mg/mL, Due to Potential Levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity Amounts Above the Levels Established by FDA