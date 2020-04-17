Polaris Recalls 2019 PRO XD and 2020 Ranger Utility Vehicles

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Polaris recalled about 10,100 model-year 2019 Polaris PRO XD and model-year 2020 Ranger Utility Vehicles (UTVs) because the seat belts can fail, posing an injury hazard if there is a collision or tip-over.

This recall involves 2019 PRO XD 4000D AWD and 2020 Ranger utility vehicles: RANGER 500, 570 and 1000; RANGER CREW 570 and CREW XP 1000; RANGER EV; and RANGER XP 1000.

The vehicles were sold in black, blue, camo, gray and green colors and have 2 or 4 seats. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “POLARIS PRO XD” or “Ranger” on the sides of the utility bed.

No incidents or injuries were reported. The utility vehicles were sold from October 2019 through December 2019 for $9,500 to $24,000.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

For more information, consumers can call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls.”

