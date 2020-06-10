Share
Chrysler parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced a recall for 27,634 of the model-year 2017-2020 Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans.

The problem is that the connection to the 12-volt battery poses a fire hazard. The gas-engine Pacifica is not part of the recall.

FCA is asking Pacifica hybrid owners not to park the recalled vehicles inside a garage, building, other structure, or near other vehicles, due to the fire hazard.

The fire hazard involves the 12-volt battery that powers the accessories, not the high-voltage battery that is part of the hybrid powertrain.

FCA said it is aware of “a small number” of fires and one person who suffered a minor injury.

Until dealers can inspect the vehicles for corrosion and perform repairs if necessary, FCA is asking Pacifica owners not to carry liquids that might spill in the second-row seating area.

Source: Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans recalled due to fire risk

