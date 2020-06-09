Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

On June 3, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. recalled about 1.4 million Acura and Honda vehicles worldwide due to a potentially defective fuel pump.

In the U.S., about 136,057 model-year 2018-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles were recalled.

The recall is part of a larger recall for fuel pumps made by the parts supplier Denso. The fuel pumps were “exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time,” which could cause surface cracking and failure, according to the recall report.

Honda did not report any crashes or injuries, but the problem could result in engines stalling or losing power.

The recalled vehicles include the 2018-2019 Acura NSX, 2019 Acura RDX, RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid, 2018-2019 Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R and HR-V, 2019-2020 Insight and 2019 Fit.

Owners will be notified of the recall in late July and asked to bring their vehicles into a Honda dealers to replace the fuel pumps at no cost.

Source: Honda, Acura Recalling Nearly 140,000 2018–2019 Vehicles for Fuel-Pump Problem