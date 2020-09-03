Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Sunshine Mills Inc. recalled certain bags of dog food that were sold under the brand-names Family Pet®, Heartland Farms®, and Paws Happy Life® due to a risk of elevated levels of aflatoxin, a naturally-occurring mold byproduct.

Aflatoxin occurs from the growth of the mold Aspergillus flavus. Pets who eat significant amounts may be sluggish, lethargic, reluctant to eat, vomiting, have a yellowish tint to their eyes or gums, or diarrhea.

No pet illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after a single 4-pound bag of dog food tested positive for aflatoxin, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The products include Family Pet® Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food, Heartland Farms® Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor, and Paws Happy Life® Butcher’s Choice Dog Food.

Last week, Sunshine Mills also recalled certain bags of Nature’s Menu® dog food due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recalled dog food was distributed nationwide at retail stores. Sunshine Mills is asking consumers to return the unused part of the food to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Dog Food Recalled for High Levels of Mold Toxins

Source: Sunshine Mills, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Dog Food Products Due to Potentially Elevated Levels of Aflatoxin

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.