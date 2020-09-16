Electric Wheelchairs Recalled for Crash Hazard

Share
WHILL recalled about 1,160 Personal Electric Vehicles (Model Ci Motorized Wheelchairs) because the control pad can malfunction, causing the power to turn on/off and the speed to increase/decrease.

The problem poses a crash and injury hazard. No injuries were reported, but WHILL has received 15 reports of malfunctions.

The recall involves WHILL Model Ci electric wheelchairs with serial numbers ranging from C_1711188_US through C_1909011_US.

The wheelchairs were sold online at spinlife.com, scootaround.com, accessnsm.com and topmobility.com, as well as other online retailers between November 2017 and September 2019 for about $4,500.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled personal mobility vehicles and contact WHILL at 844-699-4455 for a free replacement control pad.

Source: WHILL Recalls WHILL Personal Electric Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

