In the midst of hurricane season in the U.S., safety officials have recalled about 7,500 portable generators that pose a fire hazard.

The manufacturer has received 26 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve. No fires, injuries, or property damage were reported.

The recall includes two models of Westinghouse Dual Fuel Portable Generators that run on gasoline or propane.

One model is the Westinghouse WGen5300DFv Dual Fuel Portable Generators, which has a bright blue and black metal exterior. It was sold at Sam’s Club nationwide and online at SamsClub.com.

The other model is the Westinghouse iGen4500DF Dual Fuel Inverter Portable Generator, which was sold online at amazon.com, homedepot.com, lowes.com, electricgeneratorsdirect.com, powerequipmentdirect.com, norwall.com, and other online locations.

The generators have a serial number that begins with 04511A1019, 04511A1219, or 5311A1219, which is printed on the back panel.

They were sold from January 2020 through May 2020 for between $450 and $1,050, depending on the model.

In December 2017, another recall was issued for Westinghouse iGEN2500 and iPro2500 portable generators due to a fire hazard. Four fires were reported.

For more information, call MWE Investments toll-free at 855-944-4796 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@wpowereq.com, or online at the Westinghouse product safety page.

