The settlement applies to owners of certain LG refrigerators manufactured between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2017.

Consumers claim the refrigerators have a defective compressor, which makes them “prone to repeated cooling breakdowns.”

Click here to see if your refrigerator model is part of the class action lawsuit settlement.

According to court documents, the settlement “…offers cash payments and prospective relief to approximately 1.55 million individuals who make up the Settlement Class.”

Owners are eligible for a cash payment if their LG Refrigerator stopped cooling, or they experienced delayed or unsuccessful repairs, replaced their LG Refrigerator, or lost property (spoiled food, beverages, medicine, or other perishables, or had property damage from leaks).

The deadline to file a claim is January 11, 2021.

Owners who can document their claims are eligible for up to several thousand dollars, and those without documentation are eligible for up to $450.

The case is LG REFRIGERATOR CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

BENTLEY, ET AL. V. LG ELECTRONICS U.S.A., INC. — Case No. 19-CV-13554 (D.N.J.).

