Ford is recalling several models of Ford and Lincoln vehicles that were built between 2011 and 2016 due to a risk of defective door latches.

At least one accident and 3 injuries have been linked to the defect.

A door that is not securely latched can open when the vehicle is in motion, which increases the risk of injuries or a driver losing control.

The vehicles were previously recalled in 2015 and 2016 for the same issue, but Ford said the repair might not have been completed properly.

“A component within the door latches may break making the doors difficult to latch and/or leading the driver or a passenger to believe a door is securely closed when, in fact, it is not,” the recall states.

The recall involves the Ford C-Max (2013-2015), Escape (2013-2015), Ford Fiesta (2011-2014), Ford Focus (2012-2015), Ford Fusion (2013-2014), Ford Mustang (2015), Ford Transit Connect (2014-2016), Lincoln MKC (2015) and Lincoln MKZ (2013-2014).

Ford will notify owners of the recall. Dealers will inspect the latch date codes to confirm if the repair was done correctly, and replace the side door latches if necessary, free of charge.

Owners will also have the option to inspect their own vehicle’s door latches and enter the date codes into a website to determine if the latches are correct. This recall is expected to begin July 20, 2020.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S30.

