Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Lakeside Refrigerated Services recalled 42,922 pounds of Marketside® and Thomas Farms® ground beef due to E. coli O157:H7, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service.

The recalled ground beef items were produced on June 1, 2020 and shipped to Walmart stores nationwide. The products have establishment number “EST. 46941” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The following items were recalled:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53930-18.

No illnesses were reported. The problem was discovered during routine testing by the USDA, according to the recall notice.

The symptoms of an E. coli infection include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Most people recover from E. coli within a week, but some develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Source: Lakeside Refrigerated Services Recalls Beef Products due to Possible E.coli O157:H7 Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation