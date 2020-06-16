Raw Macadamia Nuts Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

NOW Health Group Inc. has issued a recall for NOW Real Food® Raw Macadamia Nuts due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves unsalted macadamia nuts in 8-ounce pouches with Product Code 7119, Lot #3141055, and a Best-By date of 01/2021.

NOW became aware of the problem after a routine sample of a finished product was positive for Salmonella.

The company is asking consumers who bought the recalled Raw Macadamia Nuts to stop eating it and return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund. A receipt is not required for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported as of June 12, but infections with Salmonella can be serious.

Healthy adults who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact NOW’s Customer Service Department by phone at 888-NOW-FOOD (888-669-3663) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.

Source: NOW Health Group Inc. Voluntarily Recalls NOW Real Food ®Raw Macadamia Nuts Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation