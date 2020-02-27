Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

No injuries were reported in either recall, but the dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The furniture company Safavieh recalled about 760 dressers due to a tip-over hazard that could injure or kill children.

The dressers were sold online at www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com and www.gilt.com and other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019 for between $240 and $360.

For more information, contact Safavieh toll-free at 866-422-9070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@Safavieh.com or online at www.Safavieh.com.

In a separate announcement, Home Depot recalled about 200 dressers that were sold from May 2015 to December 2019.

The recall involves the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest (model HDC-14012) with a label on the back that reads “Country Art & Craft LLP.”

If you own a recalled Home Depot dresser, contact the company at 800-466-3337 or online at https://www.homedepot.com. Home Depot will pick up the dresser for free in exchange for a full refund.

These recalls are the latest in a wave of dresser recalls issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) since May 2019, when the agency began testing 150 dressers for basic stability.

The U.S. furniture industry has voluntarily set a standard for dressers to remain upright when a 50-pound weight is hung on a single open drawer while the other drawers are closed, but manufacturers do not have to comply with this standard.

The CPSC estimates that around one child dies every 2 weeks when a dresser, furniture, appliance, or TV falls onto them. For more information, read: Anchor It and Protect a Child.

Source: Home Depot and Safavieh Recall Dressers After They Failed Government Tests