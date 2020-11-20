Lawsuit Filed After Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker Burns Woman

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tiffany B., a woman from Indiana who claims NuWave LLC sold a defective Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker.

According to the lawsuit, Tiffany was severely burned on her stomach and legs when her Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker exploded on December 10, 2018 when the “safety features” failed.

NuWave advertised safety features, such as the Sure-Lock® Safety System, which were supposed to prevent the Nutri-Pot from accumulating pressure until the lid was properly closed and locked.

Furthermore, the Sure-Lock® Safety System was supposed to prevent the lid from being opened until all of the pressure was released.

According to the lawsuit, the safety features can fail to perform as advertised, allowing unsuspecting customers to remove the lid when there is still a dangerous amount of pressure inside the pot.

Tiffany was burned when she opened the lid, allowing the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, resulting in severe burns to her stomach and legs.

Opening the lid when a pressure cooker is still pressurized can cause the contents to spew out, including boiling-hot liquid, scalding steam, and foods that stick to a person’s body, resulting in severe burns.

The NuWave Nutri-Pot Lawsuit was filed on November 16, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:20-cv-06784.

