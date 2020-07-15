Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, another big disease outbreak has hit the Midwest. This time, it’s an outbreak of parasite infections from bagged salads at stores like Walmart, ALDI, Jewel-Osco, and more.

The law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has already filed 7 lawsuits for people who were infected with Cyclospora parasites.

The most recent lawsuit was filed against Fresh Express and Jewel-Osco on behalf of a man from Illinois who was hospitalized for 6 days. He suffered from diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, and nausea.

As of July 9, there are now 509 confirmed Cyclospora parasite victims in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. At least 33 people have been hospitalized.

According to the CDC outbreak investigation, the illnesses are linked to bagged salads produced by Fresh Express that contain red cabbage, iceberg lettuce, and shredded carrots. Furthermore, recalls have been issued for dozens of salad items sold at Hy-Vee, Walmart, ALDI, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Giant Eagle.

Cyclospora is a parasite that spreads when feces from an infected person contaminates food or water. Past outbreaks have been linked to raw foods that were sprayed with sewage water in countries outside the U.S. where Cyclospora is regularly found.

Ron Simon issued the following statement:

“Many Americans during this Covid-19 pandemic are eating at home, including the consumption of prepared salads that promise to be fresh and clean … Through each of our lawsuits, we will make sure that all of our clients are fully and fairly compensated for their losses.”

Source: Ron Simon & Associates Files Seventh Bagged Salad Cyclospora Lawsuit as Number of Victims Surpasses 500 on Behalf of Illinois Man Hospitalized After Consuming a Salad Containing Parasites

