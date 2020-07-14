Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

In March, Apple agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of pushing a “performance management” update that slowed down older iPhones.

Apple said the feature improves battery life on older iPhones, but critics pointed out that it also encouraged customers to buy newer, faster phones.

The lawsuit called Apple’s move “one of the largest consumer frauds in history.”

The settlement includes any U.S. resident who owned an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, or iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later, before December 21, 2017.

It also includes U.S. residents who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later, before December 21, 2017.

You can visit https://www.smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/ to submit a claim for compensation by October 6, 2020, or opt out of the settlement.

You will be asked to provide the phone’s serial number if you have it. If not, you can submit your Apple ID, device type, name and address, and use the search database to try to find your serial number.

After so-called “Batterygate” scandal, Apple released iOS 11.3 with a new feature that lets users track their ‌iPhone‌ battery health and performance. Users can also manually disable the performance management feature.

Source: iPhone Users Who Experienced ‘Batterygate’ Can Now File to Receive Around $25 Settlement From Apple