Rocky Mountain Bicycles recalled non-electric alloy frame Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline trail bicycles due to a serious fall and injury hazard.

The problem is that the bicycle’s front frame triangle can crack and cause the head tube to separate from the frame.

The company has received 12 reports of front triangles cracking. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves about 1,530 bicycles sold in the U.S. and 1,470 bicycles sold in Canada.

The recalled bicycles include the Rocky Mountain model-year 2018-2020 Instinct, Instinct BC and Pipeline trail bikes. They have serial numbers starting with PRK17, PRK18 and PRK19-XXXXX.

They were sold at independent bicycle stores nationwide from August 2017 through June 2020 for between $2,600 and $4,700.

For more information, contact Rocky Mountain toll-free at 877-744-1515 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bikes.com/en/safety-recall or www.bikes.com/en.

