Polaris has recalled all model-year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles with model-names such as Rush, Switchback, RMK, Voyageur, and Indy.

The problem is that the fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard. Polaris has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses, but no reports of injuries or fires.

The recall involves about 41,200 snowmobiles sold in the U.S., plus another 16,100 snowmobiles in Canada.

They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013 through April 2020 for between $7,400 and $15,100.

Polaris is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair.

For more information, contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on Product Safety Announcements.

