Modus Furniture recalled about 1,300 Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers because they pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards when the mirror is not installed.

No injuries were reported, but the recalled dressers are dangerously unstable if a child pulls out the drawers and climbs on the dresser.

According to the recall notice, both the dressers and the tip-over restraint kits fail to comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. furniture industry’s voluntary standard for preventing tip-overs.

The recall involves the Brighton 9-drawer dressers, Bow-front dressers, Travis 9-drawer dressers, Travis 9-drawer double dressers, Bevelle dressers and Wooden 9-drawer dressers with tapered feet, manufactured from November 2017 through February 2019.

They were sold at Costco, other furniture stores nationwide and online from November 2017 through December 2019 for $700-$1100.

Modus is asking consumers to always keep children away from the dresser until it is repaired. Modus is offering a replacement tip-over restraint kit.

Modus is also offering a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit, but this in-home remedy may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Modus Dressers Sold at Costco Recalled for Tip-Over Risk

