HON and Maxon Office Chairs Recalled for Injury Hazard

The HON Company has issued a recall for Gateway office chairs and Maxon MXMO-series office chairs due to a fall and injury hazard.

HON recalled Gateway office chairs with model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM. They were made from February 2019 to February 2020.

HON also recalled Maxon MXMO office chairs with model numbers M-SEMO201 and M-SEMX101.

The office chairs have a black mesh see-through back and a 5-star base with wheels. The product information is printed on a label under the seat.

The recalled office chairs were sold at HON or Maxon dealers nationwide and online at Staples.com and OfficeDepot.com from February 2019 through February 2020 for between $135 and $250.

HON is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled office chairs and contact the company for a free replacement back.

For more information, contact The HON Company at 800-833-3964 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at HONTeamBox@honcompany.com or online at HON.com.

Source: HON Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard