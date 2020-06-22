Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 76 confirmed infections with Cyclospora parasites, with 16 people hospitalized, in the states of Iowa (28), Illinois (23), Kansas (1), Missouri (7), Nebraska (7) and Minnesota (10).

The pre-made bagged salads contain a mix of iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.

The illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11 to June 14, 2020.

The affected products include ALDI Little Salad Bar® Garden Salad (Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri), all Hy-Vee® Garden Salad (Iowa Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska) and Jewel-Osco Signature Farms® Garden Salad (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa).

Jewel-Osco, part of Albertsons, announced a recall for Signature Farms® Garden Salad, which was sold in 12-ounce bags in the Produce section. The recalled salads have BEST IF USED BY dates of May 16 to July 4 (5-16-20 through 7-04-20) and UPC code of 21130 98135.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also announced that it has opened an investigation to find the source of the outbreak and said additional retailers and products may be impacted.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause a gastrointestinal illness. The most common symptom is frequent bouts of watery, explosive diarrhea. The diarrhea may seem to come and go, get better and then return. This can last for months without treatment.

Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. In some cases, people also develop vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

Source: Outbreak of Cyclospora Infections Linked to Bagged Salad Purchased at ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco Stores in Multiple States, 2020

