Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The lawsuit was filed by Anthony H. and his wife, Stacy, who are residents of Indiana. They claims they were severely burned by an exploding Philippe Richard stovetop pressure cooker manufactured by Tabletops Unlimited Inc.

In April 2018, they were using a Philippe Richard Pressure Cooker when the lid suddenly and unexpectedly blew off the pot during normal use.

The resulting explosion allowed the pressure cooker’s “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker,” according to the lawsuit.

They both suffered “severe and disfiguring burns” as a result of the explosion. They are seeking financial compensation for pain and suffering, medical bills, lost wages, loss of consortium, and decreased quality of life.

The lawsuit was filed on March 20, 2020 in the Superior Court of California for the County of Los Angeles — Case Number 20STCV11344.

Source: Second Philippe Richard Stove Top Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC After Defective Pressure Cooker Injures Couple

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.